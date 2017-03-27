To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
You can download the latest version of the Flash Player by clicking this button →
If you already have these things in place please let us know about this issue as there may be a problem with the site that we have missed.
27th March 2017
Eat your lunch and make some trouble. James unapologetically brings you the history of punk and everything relating to it.
Today’s track list:
Carter USM – Bloodsport For All, The Creeping Ivies – Black Cat, Dirt Box Disco – Imaginary Friend, Chuck Berry – Maybellene, Ferocious Dog – Poor Angry and Young, Gene Loves Jezebel – The Cow, Joy Divison – Warsaw, Dave Brockie Experience – Damn That Money, The Hives – The Stomp, Save Ferris – New Sound (ft. Neville Staple), Radioactive Kid – The Meteors, £600,000 (BBC Radio Session) – Girls At Our Best, Glory Glory Garry Thompson – Geoffrey Oicott!, Slaves - Do Something The Jesus and Mary Chain – The Hardest Walk K.U.K.L – Anna The Toy Dolls – The Death Of Barry The Roofer With Vertigo
Leave us your email address and we'll remember you next time you visit.
Also if you have a gravatar it will appear next to your comment.