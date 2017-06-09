To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
You can download the latest version of the Flash Player by clicking this button →
If you already have these things in place please let us know about this issue as there may be a problem with the site that we have missed.
9th June 2017
Over the past few months we have been working in partnership with the five primary schools from the Leeds East Primary Partnership Cooperative Trust, developing a series of radio broadcasts around topics to be debated between the schools live at Chapel FM on Wednesday 5th July.
The second school to take part is White Laith primary school where for the past month students have been researching the very appropriate topic of voting. As well as exploring the history of voting and speaking with our very own Nik Rutherford about his time as a Campaign Manager, the students will be asking “Should young people be able to vote?”
Leave us your email address and we'll remember you next time you visit.
Also if you have a gravatar it will appear next to your comment.