24th February 2017
It’s the final Friday of the month meaning only one thing… OPEN MIC NIGHT.
Expect music and spoken word performances from a range of local talent of all ages. We’re even providing some delicious home cooked food so bring your appetites along too!
If you’d like to take part in tonight’s show please arrive at 7pm to book your slot. For those that want to be in the audience, please arrive for 7:30pm.
As with most events at Chapel FM Arts Centre, this is a Pay-As-You-Feel event with all donations invested straight back into our venue and bringing more artists here!
