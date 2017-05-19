To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
19th May 2017
Dave Evans is bringing the Mojo 78 Big Band to Chapel FM – a band with lots of energy and style led by Musical Director Dave Evans. Expect to hear big band music, South African Township tunes and lots of great solos.
