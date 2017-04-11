To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
You can download the latest version of the Flash Player by clicking this button →
If you already have these things in place please let us know about this issue as there may be a problem with the site that we have missed.
11th April 2017
Love The Words (More) has an interview with Anastasi Callinicos, the from-the-Latin translator of the first known museum guide from 1678. How did this now-vanished museum originate and what lost treasures did it contain?
Leave us your email address and we'll remember you next time you visit.
Also if you have a gravatar it will appear next to your comment.