16th May 2017
Tonight in LTW, two debut novelists: Lancashire writer tells us about her novel ‘Forging on’, about a young Yorkshire farrier. ‘A farrier is a blacksmith who specializes in shoeing horses’. But you knew that! Here Catherine talks about the journey from writing and publishing – to television rights. Plus, June Taylor, Leeds writer, talks about Losing Juliet, ‘a slow-burn, twisty, psychological thriller’. Later still: Hugo Monypenny is a young spoken word artist. He gives us a sample of his stuff.
