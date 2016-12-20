To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
20th December 2016
Noting the new start time of 7.30pm, LTW brings a pre-Christmas flush to the cheeks with live readings from their new poetry publications by Becky Cherriman and Antony Dunn. Then, at 8.30pm, a Helen Burke and Phil Pattinson Xmas Special!
*Please note this may not be suitable for a younger audience as it contains swear words.
Latest: Bill Kirton - 1 day ago 21st December 2016, 1:21pm
Thanks for reading my poem, Phil. I was surprised to hear that it actually did sound like poetry. As for the battles you rage with apostrophes, Helen, they pale into insignificance compared with the ones with exclamation marks. Thanks for a lovely, friendly show.