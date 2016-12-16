To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
16th December 2016
Singer and performer Kathryn Sturman gathers together an esteemed group of musical friends to give a special Christmas classical performance at Chapel FM Arts Centre.
In this show they perform a range of seasonal music including Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten for voices and harp.
