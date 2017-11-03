To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
3rd November 2017
Ahead of Chapel FM’s screening of Defiant Lives on November 17th, our Find Your Frequency participant, DB, spoke with the film’s director and co-producer, Sarah Barton.
Defiant Lives introduces the world to the most impressive activists you’ve never heard of and tells the story of the rise and fight of the disability rights movement in the United States, Britain and Australia.
Featuring exclusive interviews with elders (some now deceased) who’ve led the movement over the past five decades, the film weaves together never-before-seen archival footage with the often-confronting personal stories of disabled men and women as they moved from being warehoused in institutions to fighting for independence and control over their lives.
