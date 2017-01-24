To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
24th January 2017
The Leeds label pick out upcoming gigs that take their fancy & run through features including ‘Song Off’, ‘Clue Classic Cuts’, ‘Tony Blackburn’s Words Of Wisdom’ & more. Scott also performs a brand new original song, crafted specifically for the show.
