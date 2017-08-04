To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
You can download the latest version of the Flash Player by clicking this button →
If you already have these things in place please let us know about this issue as there may be a problem with the site that we have missed.
4th August 2017
A lively news, chat and music programme with Linda Sage.
Today’s guests include Cathy Burns from Birdboard and Your Story Marketing, a successful local business lady giving help and support to ladies in business.
Also dropping by is Gareth Cook from Leeds Rhino Foundation, talking about the support and events in Leeds through this wonderful foundation and how it is working in schools.
Leave us your email address and we'll remember you next time you visit.
Also if you have a gravatar it will appear next to your comment.