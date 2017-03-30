To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
30th March 2017
White Rose Poetry Factor is an annual slam-poetry competition now in its third year. Coordinated by writer and rapper Andy Craven-Griffiths, teams from each White Rose school come together for a slam-poetry masterclass day, honing their skills and perfecting their performances. Then teams compete at Chapel FM in front of three judges, striving to become Poetry Factor champions of 2017.
