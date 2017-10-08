To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
8th October 2017
The debut Word Club will feature new Half Moon Books poet, Nick Allen, Steeton literary polymath, Roz York and our very own Gill Lambert (another Steeton girl). This uber talented trio will be reading some of their poems and we’ll be having a good old chinwag about their work, influences and other poetry related stuff.
There’ll also be playing a few songs here and there, chosen by today’s esteemed guests and we’ll be going through the hottest new releases in poetry land and when and where to go see those gigging at various poetry nights throughout the region.
So, tune in and enjoy. And remember: the first rule of WORD CLUB is: we ALWAYS talk about WORD CLUB, so spread der word!
