17th March 2017
As part of our Women in Words & Music season we welcome some of the finest local female writers to perform in our stunning Radio Theatre.
Performers on the night will include: Siobhan McMahon, Genevieve Walsh, Helen Burke, Gill Lambert with Jo Sedgwick and Helen Shay.
