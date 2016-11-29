To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
29th November 2016
Jake Baldwinson and James King present a one hour show about all things film.
In this episode they discuss the recent Leeds Film Festival and give their opinions on recent releases such as ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Arrival’.
They also introduce their film club and recommend films for home viewing.
Featuring music from and inspired by the Movies as well as trivia and analysis.
