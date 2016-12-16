To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
16th December 2016
Jake Baldwinson and James King present the Untitled Film Show Christmas Special.
Alongside film news and reviews they will be taking a look at what makes a Christmas film and giving their recommendations.
Latest: Chloe - 2 days ago 20th December 2016, 7:42pm
Hi Ian
Thanks for the lovely comments
The facebook is
https://m.facebook.com/untitledfilmfm/?tsid=0.5202869920079596&source=typeahead
Feel free to comment live as I am in the studio updating it as they go!
They will be on the last Friday of every month at 6pm starting Jan
Chloe x
Ian - 4 days ago 18th December 2016, 8:05pm
‘When the wind blows’ book ~ always around at home since 1980ish.
Best selling song of all time ~ “White Christmas” Bing Crosby 1942.
Vera ~ fantastic (much better than Betty Wainthrop!!).
Moral values pre-dates that religious nonsense.
Great Crosby/Disney dad-joke ~ enjoyed that.
Loved listening James, Jake ~ great relaxed chat, informal atmosphere.
Do you have a live email/facebook link? ~ maybe not, it would disrupt your show.
Judy song ~ lovely choice.
Donny Darko ~ I’ve had the original for years and not watched yet ~ I will very soon.
I don’t think you said when the next show is on… or say tarah!
Fab job fellers.