To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
You can download the latest version of the Flash Player by clicking this button →
If you already have these things in place please let us know about this issue as there may be a problem with the site that we have missed.
27th January 2017
Untitled Film Show begins the New Year with a best of 2016 countdown. Jake and James will be talking about their top 10 films of last year as well as discussing the Oscars and reviewing new releases.
Leave us your email address and we'll remember you next time you visit.
Also if you have a gravatar it will appear next to your comment.