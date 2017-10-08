A radio play by Find Your Frequency participant Kim Birch in several installments.

Gary is an ordinary married guy, who plays the guitar, and likes football, but has always had a strong interest in spiritual teachings, and a sense of a mysterious connection to Jesus.

One evening, after meditating alone, he opens his eyes to find two surprise visitors sitting on his living room sofa.

After introducing themselves as manifestations of the Holy Spirit, they patiently explain the full, real teachings of Jesus, which differ fundamentally from the traditional interpretations we are accustomed to.

They explain the causes of human suffering, and the way out that Jesus himself used to realise his eternal identity as Spirit, inseparate from his brothers, and God.

Gradually, Gary is led on a fascinating journey back to our real home in Heaven.

You are invited to make that self-same journey, by applying the principles taught by these ambassadors of love, should you wish.