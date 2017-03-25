To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
25th March 2017
Join us for our Open Day broadcast showcasing all things Chapel FM!
We’ll be finding out about all of the latest from our Next Generation Foundation, Music and Broadcasting course participants, as well as speaking with our volunteers and members of the public about what’s happening around the building.
Chapel FM has been chosen to put out one of 100 gigs to support the national Youth Music charity’s Give A Gig initiate, so from 3pm we’ll have live performances from local artists.
