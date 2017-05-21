To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
Adrian-Lee Stokes presents the Jazz Big Band Wagon, an hour long celebration of some of the best music history has to offer. Each show will offer a great selection of jazz, swing and everything in between. This week we celebrate the legend that is Louis Armstrong and play The Velvet Fog, Mel Torme. We have our regular feature, “Here’s One You Might Know,” showcasing what Grammy Award winning vocalist, Kurt Elling can do with a U2 song and we take a relax in the “quiet cabin” with Melody Gardot.
