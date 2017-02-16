To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
Tandem is a European exchange project which Chapel FM is involved in. With 10 organisations visiting from The Netherlands, Germany & Belgium, for 3 days. This show is a review of where the project started, where it’s been and where it’s going.
