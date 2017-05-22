To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
22nd May 2017
Over the past few months we have been working in partnership with the five primary schools from the Leeds East Primary Partnership Cooperative Trust, developing a series of radio broadcasts around topics to be debated between the schools live at Chapel FM on Wednesday 5th July.
Seacroft Grange Primary School is the first of the five schools to broadcast live, showcasing their research around their chosen topic ’Mobile phone use in primary schools’. Expect to hear lots of opinions and see if your views are changed by the student’s work.
