To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
You can download the latest version of the Flash Player by clicking this button →
If you already have these things in place please let us know about this issue as there may be a problem with the site that we have missed.
30th May 2017
Dr Kirsty Pringle and Hana Pearce, from the Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Research at Leeds University, will be discussing the science of weather, and air pollution caused by particulate matter suspended in the atmosphere.
http://senseaboutscience.org/activities/havent-the-foggiest/
https://theairinsaltaire.wordpress.com/
Leave us your email address and we'll remember you next time you visit.
Also if you have a gravatar it will appear next to your comment.