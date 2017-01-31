To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
You can download the latest version of the Flash Player by clicking this button →
If you already have these things in place please let us know about this issue as there may be a problem with the site that we have missed.
31st January 2017
Today’s Science Matters – Nutrition and Healthy Eating from Infancy – features Marion Hetherington, Professor of Biopsychology at Leeds University.
Professor Hetherington is interested in human appetite across the lifespan; her research includes how children express appetite in early life, how they acquire preferences for different foods, and gene-environment interactions in the development of obesity. She will discuss crucial aspects of infant feeding, including breastfeeding, formula, introducing solids, risks of obesity, ‘fussy eating’, and eating disorders.
Leave us your email address and we'll remember you next time you visit.
Also if you have a gravatar it will appear next to your comment.