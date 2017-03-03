To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
You can download the latest version of the Flash Player by clicking this button →
If you already have these things in place please let us know about this issue as there may be a problem with the site that we have missed.
3rd March 2017
Molly Rymer is a singer-songwriter from Leeds. Despite being only 18, Molly is a seasoned live performer and has a presence beyond her years. With a natural gift for melody Molly’s astonishing voice reaches into us and reminds of young love and loss. Join Molly as she celebrates the launch of her debut EP ‘Where I Am Now’.
Leave us your email address and we'll remember you next time you visit.
Also if you have a gravatar it will appear next to your comment.