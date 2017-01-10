To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
10th January 2017
Love The Words (More) is an interview with Wakefield poet Jimmy Andrex. Jimmy will be talking about Northern Beat Poets, playing some tracks, and reading from a new series of poems about Frazer’s The Golden Bough. Also a chance to hear what happened when a group of children from Grimes Dyke Primary School visited The Leeds Library, the first schools tour this worthy but rapidly modernising institution had ever admitted in its 248 year history!
