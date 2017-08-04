To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
4th August 2017
A lively news, pro-active chat and music programme with Linda Sage featuring Nicky Pattinson, the sales speaker of Yorkshire. When you have been Nicky-ised you will never forget it!
Also taking part are Samantha, a leading Psychic Medium from local TV and radio, alongside Christine Butterfield, Counselor and Holistic Therapist.
Strong, successful ladies with views on everything.
