12th November 2017
*Formerly Folksters
Is it Folk? presented by young folkster Owen Spafford. The show for people who don’t think they like folk music – and for everybody who does. ‘A more wonderful and eclectic mix you couldn’t find anywhere, except perhaps on Late Junction. Watch out Radio 3!’ (Sam Sweeney, Leveret/Bellowhead).
