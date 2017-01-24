To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
24th January 2017
We’re back, and in this first Hot Flavours of the New Year we’re looking to banish any lingering January gloom. So come – find yourself Bewitched by Ella – behold Misty Starlight with some old favourites, Ellington, Young, Sims, Garner, Getz & Washington. Weep along with Harry Edison and groove with old Blues men Jimmy Reed & Sonny Boy Williamson who invites you to Bring It On Home. Peter delivers some pointed words from that late, master orator Jimmy Reid – then whisper goodnight in the delightful company of Sarah Vaughan with her spirited interpretation of Lullaby Of Birdland. Guaranteed Delicious!
