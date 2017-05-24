To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
24th May 2017
An in depth insight in to the dance scene culture of the Cyber-Trance dimension by DJ/KHAOS.
This show has been produced by one of the participants of our Find Your Frequency course. There course introduces participants to radio production and allows them to create shows around topics of personal interest. If you’d like to find out more, please click here.
