12th November 2017
Bethany Donkin hosts her debut show Femme Collective; the monthly show interviewing women in and around Leeds who are making ripples on the creative scene.
On this episode Beth talks to Rose Condo a performance poet who hails from the Canadian Prairies, now living in Wakefield. The show features some Canadian tunes, live poetry and discussion about Rose’s journey to becoming a freelance performance poet.
You can find out more about Rose and her upcoming shows on her website or keep updated with what she is up to on Twitter.
