Staff from Chapel FM worked alongside Deaf Friends groups throughout the academic year 2016/17 to encourage singing and music. On July 4th, the different groups came together for a day of fun activities at Chapel FM. Parents and families were invited to come along to find out more about Deaf Friends and see their children perform live in our radio theatre. We took the opportunity to interview a few of the parents and find out what they thought. Have a listen…

“Deaf Friends started at Easter 2015 and now runs a number of groups once every half term for primary school aged children in the East North/East area of Leeds. As a service, we recognised that several of the children on our caseload were very isolated and did not have opportunities to mix with other deaf and hearing impaired children. Some of the staff from mainstream schools who worked with the hearing impaired pupils had also said it would be useful to have opportunities to meet with other colleagues.



The group aims to provide opportunities for staff to share their experiences of working with deaf children across the city in mainstream settings. Children also have access to a deaf peer group where they can create meaningful friendships and develop awareness of their own hearing loss and the equipment they use. The session is led by a Teacher of the Deaf where good practice is modelled and children’s language and communication skills are developed. One of our Deaf Instructors joins each session and teaches some basic BSL vocabulary linked to the activities that day.”

- East North East DAHIT team.

A recent comment from one of our children asked, “Are there Deaf Friends groups all over the world?”

One parent said their daughter “has been glowing and beaming with confidence and not stopped singing, she loved the songs.”