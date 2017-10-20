Chris Sharkey is undoubtedluy a fabulous musician who is currently in residence at Chapel FM in 2017/18.

Apart from welcoming people to come and see him at work on Wednesdays, he will also be presenting a series of events as part of Chapel FM’s regular Friday Night Live programme of events.



This first event will also feature special guest Matt Calvert in conversation and performance. http://mattcalvert.co.uk/

Matt is an incredible guitarist, keyboardist, producer and all-round musical ninja who is perhaps best known as a member of prog-electronica power-trio Three Trapped Tigers. Matt has a background in rock and jazz but is also currently bringing his considerable talents to The Heritage Orchestra and Drum ‘n’ Bass legend, Goldie’s live band.

The evening will begin with a little Q & A where the two musicians will discuss music and improvisation and swap stories of their experience and knowledge. In the second half Chris and Matt will perform an exclusive improvised duet for the Chapel FM audience.