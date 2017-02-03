To get our player working you need Flash Player 9 installed and JavaScript turned on in your browser settings.
You can download the latest version of the Flash Player by clicking this button →
If you already have these things in place please let us know about this issue as there may be a problem with the site that we have missed.
3rd February 2017
We are very excited to announce our third Blind Dead McRadio Show Presents night live from ChapelFM. Once again we have an incredible line up featuring three of their favourite original acts - Paul Middleton’s Angst Band, Rib Corps and Martin Plock.
Leave us your email address and we'll remember you next time you visit.
Also if you have a gravatar it will appear next to your comment.